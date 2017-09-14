100M Take Fallout Shelter

|
Bethesda.net announces over 100 million users have played Fallout Shelter across Windows, Xbox One, and mobile devices. They offer an age-gated (for no apparent reason) infographic chock full of large numbers, though dividing these by 100 million takes some of the glory out of this, showing the average user has started two quests and crafted one weapon. They celebrate the milestone with a five-day giveaway starting tomorrow:
