100M Take Fallout Shelter

[Sep 14, 2017, 7:18 pm ET] - 3 Comments

Bethesda.net announces over 100 million users have played Fallout Shelter across Windows, Xbox One, and mobile devices. They offer an age-gated (for no apparent reason) infographic chock full of large numbers, though dividing these by 100 million takes some of the glory out of this, showing the average user has started two quests and crafted one weapon. They celebrate the milestone with a five-day giveaway starting tomorrow:

Bethesda Game Studios is celebrating this incredible milestone with a special 5-day giveaway that begins tomorrow, September 15. Overseers can login each day of the celebration to receive significant daily rewards that will add up to $10 of in-game loot, including Lunchboxes, Nuka-Cola Quantum, and special items to help survive the Wasteland.

