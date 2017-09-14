Onward Free Weekend

|
|Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ. News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines Twitter
|
Steam News announces a free weekend is now underway for Onward, an military virtual reality shooter that's currently in early access. The game is free until Sunday afternoon and on sale until Monday afternoon. Here's word on the game, which requires either an HTC Vive or an Oculus Rift:
Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.
Privacy Policy.
News CGI copyright © 1999-2017 James "furn" Furness &
Blue's News.
All rights reserved.
Chatbear v1.4.0/blue++: Page generated 15 September 2017, 06:13.
Chatbear Announcements.