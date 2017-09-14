 
Onward Free Weekend

[Sep 14, 2017, 7:18 pm ET]

Steam News announces a free weekend is now underway for Onward, an military virtual reality shooter that's currently in early access. The game is free until Sunday afternoon and on sale until Monday afternoon. Here's word on the game, which requires either an HTC Vive or an Oculus Rift:

Onward is a Mil-Sim paced tactical multiplayer shooter, being developed for virtual reality head mounted displays. Players will use coordination, communication, and marksmanship skill to complete objectives in online infantry combat. With dynamic time of day, weather effects, and multiple environments and scenarios, no skirmish will feel the same. With limited respawns, no HUDs, and no crosshairs, players will need their wits and combat skills to survive.

Become fully Immersed in the firefight.

