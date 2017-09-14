Onward Free Weekend

Onward is a Mil-Sim paced tactical multiplayer shooter, being developed for virtual reality head mounted displays. Players will use coordination, communication, and marksmanship skill to complete objectives in online infantry combat. With dynamic time of day, weather effects, and multiple environments and scenarios, no skirmish will feel the same. With limited respawns, no HUDs, and no crosshairs, players will need their wits and combat skills to survive.



Become fully Immersed in the firefight.