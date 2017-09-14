 
Dead by Daylight Free Weekend

[Sep 14, 2017, 7:18 pm ET] - Post a Comment

This is also a free weekend for Dead by Daylight on Steam, coinciding with a 50% off sale on this asymmetrical multiplayer horror game. This post covers the free weekend, and this one announces the addition of Leatherface from Texas Chainsaw Massacre to the game, as shown in this trailer. Here's word on the game:

Dead by Daylight is a multiplayer (4vs1) horror game where one player takes on the role of the savage Killer, and the other four players play as Survivors, trying to escape the Killer and avoid being caught and killed.

