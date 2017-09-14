Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation Free DLC

Stardock continues to add new content to Ashes of the Singularity:
Escalation, announcing the release of new free
Juggernaut DLC. This comes along with a new patch to update the real-time
strategy game to version 2.5.
This forum post
covers both releases, offering patch notes and
a release trailer
for the DLC. Here's word:
Today, Stardock released the v2.5 update and
free Juggernaut DLC for its massive-scale RTS game, Ashes of the Singularity:
Escalation. The update includes improvements to modding, sight range reworks,
unit speed increases, and more, while the DLC debuts a new Juggernaut for both
the PHC and the Substrate factions.
"The PHC Agamemnon and the Substrate Eye of Darkness were both uniquely designed
in order to complement our existing Juggernauts," said Escalation designer
Callum McCole. "Juggernauts are definitely late-game killing machines, but they
all have their strengths and weaknesses. Players will have to consider how they
put their armies together around these warships in order to win."
To learn more about how the new juggernauts will interface with existing units,
visit this unit profiles post on the forums. The two new warships in the
Juggernaut DLC are:
PHC Agamemnon: Designed to annihilate swarms of
enemy units and overrun defensive positions, the Agamemnon has the potential
to hold territory against waves of enemies for long periods of time. It's
powerful, but take care when you deploy this ship - it lacks the armor
piercing capabilities to be effective against other juggernauts or
dreadnought destroyers.
Substrate Eye of Darkness: The ultimate
manifestation of the Substrate's technological superiority, the Eye of
Darkness is capable of rupturing the fabric of space and time to destabilize
targets at the molecular level. It is devastating against ground units,
however, be alert: it is the only Juggernaut that lacks any anti-air
weaponry.
The v2.5 update accompanies the new DLC and focuses on gameplay improvements
and modding optimization. "Modders are going to really love this update," said
McCole. "We adjusted outdated and obsolete reference names to reflect the unit
names known to players. Because of this, it'll be easier for modders to find
what they're looking for. We want to make modding as easy and intuitive as
possible for first-timers and this step is absolutely vital to that."