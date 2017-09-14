New Elite Dangerous Content This Month

|
Frontier Developments offers a new trailer called Commander Chronicles: Retaliation from Elite Dangerous, promoting the version 2.4 patch for the space combat game, which is expected on September 26th. This will add the Thargoids to the game, and the cinematic clip offers some hints of how they work, summarized in this reddit thread. Here's the description of the clip:
