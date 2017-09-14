 
New Elite Dangerous Content This Month

[Sep 14, 2017, 7:18 pm ET] - Post a Comment

Frontier Developments offers a new trailer called Commander Chronicles: Retaliation from Elite Dangerous, promoting the version 2.4 patch for the space combat game, which is expected on September 26th. This will add the Thargoids to the game, and the cinematic clip offers some hints of how they work, summarized in this reddit thread. Here's the description of the clip:

The Thargoids have attacked. Aegis, humanity’s first line of defence, researches new technologies to oppose the Thargoid threat.

The Initiative have selected Commander Mason and his valiant crew to test these weapons.

It’s time to start fighting back.

