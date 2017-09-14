Dishonored: Death of the Outsider Launch Trailer

|
|Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ. News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines Twitter
|
Dishonored: Death of the Outsider is due to launch tomorrow, so Bethesda.net offers the launch trailer from this standalone installment in Arkane's assassination series. This is accompanied by a write-up on the release, along with a series of helpful hints to get players started in the right direction. Along the way they explain that event though this is the third game in the series, they feel it still makes a good starting point for new players:
Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.
Privacy Policy.
News CGI copyright © 1999-2017 James "furn" Furness &
Blue's News.
All rights reserved.
Chatbear v1.4.0/blue++: Page generated 15 September 2017, 06:13.
Chatbear Announcements.