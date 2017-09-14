Dishonored: Death of the Outsider Launch Trailer

For those of you who love the series, we hope you’re inspired to revisit the Dishonored series and explore The Empire of the Isles once more leading up to the release of Death of the Outsider. But if you’re new to this series, Dishonored is all about ultra-powerful supernatural assassins navigating a corrupt, decaying steampunk empire, and Death of the Outsider is a standalone adventure that’s a perfect entry point even if you’ve never played a previous Dishonored game.