Dishonored: Death of the Outsider Launch Trailer

[Sep 14, 2017, 7:18 pm ET] - 2 Comments

Dishonored: Death of the Outsider is due to launch tomorrow, so Bethesda.net offers the launch trailer from this standalone installment in Arkane's assassination series. This is accompanied by a write-up on the release, along with a series of helpful hints to get players started in the right direction. Along the way they explain that event though this is the third game in the series, they feel it still makes a good starting point for new players:

For those of you who love the series, we hope you’re inspired to revisit the Dishonored series and explore The Empire of the Isles once more leading up to the release of Death of the Outsider. But if you’re new to this series, Dishonored is all about ultra-powerful supernatural assassins navigating a corrupt, decaying steampunk empire, and Death of the Outsider is a standalone adventure that’s a perfect entry point even if you’ve never played a previous Dishonored game.

