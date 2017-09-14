Total War: Warhammer 2 New World Trailer

A new trailer from
Total War: Warhammer 2 offers a "welcome to the new world" in the strategy
sequel. This is not the new world from the age of exploration, but rather a new
new world in the fantasy setting. Here's word:
The New World of Total
War: Warhammer II is spectacular, with the jungle city of Hexoatl and Elven
haven of Lothern serving as monuments to its great and ancient history. However,
chaotic and fierce battles lie ahead. The New World boasts many festering
ancient jungles and cold, desolate, isolating lands scarred from anarchic dark
magic. Adventurers will sail across the western lands, seeking control of the
great vortex and claiming the lands of Lustria, Naggaroth, Ulthuan and the
Southlands. Diabolical dark forests, treacherous vast seas and mysterious
abandoned ruins will slow your domination of the New World.
Be the first to gaze upon the beauty of the new world, taking in its wondrous
sights and plotting your path to victory. The Welcome to the New World trailer,
premiers today:
https://youtu.be/jF-Tdsdd6MU
The New World in Total War: Warhammer II is realised with a variety of new
graphical features to enrich players’ experiences while playing. You can see
some of these improvements in this latest trailer, including improved screen
space ambient occlusion (SSAO) and the new volumetric fog system which produces
god ray effects.