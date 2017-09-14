 
Train Sim World Great Western Express Released

[Sep 14, 2017, 7:18 pm ET] - 1 Comment

Steam now offers the Great Western Express expansion for Train Sim World: CSX Heavy Haul. This requires the base version of the train sim, and both the game and the add-on are offered in a discounted bundle. Here's the launch trailer, and here's part of the announcement:

Operating out of London Paddington, Great Western Express tests your skills as a train driver on one of the busiest railway lines in the UK. You need to maintain your nerve under immense pressure, keeping passengers happy while negotiating bustling networks, adverse signals and tight timetables.

It’s an authentic experience inside and outside the cab, with real-world data powering the performance, sound and feel of the trains. With Dovetail Games’ proprietary SimuGraph® vehicle dynamics engine and Unreal Engine 4® technology behind it, the power behind Train Sim World®: Great Western Express matches the trains on the tracks.

If you are new to train sims, accessible tutorials will teach you everything you need to know, ensuring you have all the skills you need to command the iconic Great Western Railways HST with confidence.

You can test those newly learned skills in Service Mode, which recreates an entire 24-hour timetable based on real activities and lets you experience a full day in the life of a train driver. However, if you just want to unwind and relax, you can just enjoy the views as a passenger.

