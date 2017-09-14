Train Sim World Great Western Express Released

|
Steam now offers the Great Western Express expansion for Train Sim World: CSX Heavy Haul. This requires the base version of the train sim, and both the game and the add-on are offered in a discounted bundle. Here's the launch trailer, and here's part of the announcement:
