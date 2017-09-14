 
Duck Season Opens

[Sep 14, 2017, 7:18 pm ET] - 2 Comments

Steam News announces the release of Duck Season, a virtual reality take on the classic light gun game, with its own twists. This requires a Rift or Vive headset, and this launch trailer (thanks Ant) offers a look at what this involves. Word is: "The game of your dreams just dropped, DUCK SEASON, a hunter with ridiculous graphics. Luckily, it's summer vacation and Mom just surprised you with a one day rental of it! Unfortunately, as you binge play it becomes apparent that all is not right with Duck Season..."

