Duck Season Opens

Steam News announces the release of Duck Season, a virtual reality take on the classic light gun game, with its own twists. This requires a Rift or Vive headset, and this launch trailer (thanks Ant) offers a look at what this involves. Word is: "The game of your dreams just dropped, DUCK SEASON, a hunter with ridiculous graphics. Luckily, it's summer vacation and Mom just surprised you with a one day rental of it! Unfortunately, as you binge play it becomes apparent that all is not right with Duck Season..."
