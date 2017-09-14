MX vs ATV All Out! Announced

“All Out is the culmination of Rainbow’s decades-long commitment to creating the most comprehensive and FUN off-road racing games!” said Klemens Kreuzer, Managing Director, THQ Nordic GmbH. “Whether your pulling off stunts on your own private compound, exploring wide-open terrain in a UTV, or racing in 16-player online competitions, All Out invites players of all ages and skill levels to experience the freedom of racing and competing off-road.”



In MX vs ATV All Out, choose between bikes, ATVs and UTVs, refine your rider style at your private compound, blast across massive open worlds and compete head to head in various game modes! The all new Freestyle mode allows you to win with style and crazy stunts! Or go All Out and show your riding skills in Multiplayer!



Features:

2 player split-screen and 16 player online modes!

Various competition modes including Supercross, Nationals, Opencross, Waypoint, Tag and more!

Insane stunt system that tests your limits in freestyle mode!

Your own private compound that you can turn into a show room for all of your customized vehicles!

Vehicle tuning and upgrades with original performance parts!

Rider style! Choose gear from numerous companies or compete with one of the many top professional riders from around the world!