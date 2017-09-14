 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
Chicago, IL 11/17

Regularly scheduled events

MX vs ATV All Out! Announced

[Sep 14, 2017, 1:37 pm ET] - 1 Comment

THQ Nordic announces MX vs ATV All Out!, a new installment in the off-road racing series coming to Windows, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One early next year to offer what they call "the complete off-road racing and lifestyle experience." The official website is online, and this includes an announcement trailer with a look. Here's word:

“All Out is the culmination of Rainbow’s decades-long commitment to creating the most comprehensive and FUN off-road racing games!” said Klemens Kreuzer, Managing Director, THQ Nordic GmbH. “Whether your pulling off stunts on your own private compound, exploring wide-open terrain in a UTV, or racing in 16-player online competitions, All Out invites players of all ages and skill levels to experience the freedom of racing and competing off-road.”

In MX vs ATV All Out, choose between bikes, ATVs and UTVs, refine your rider style at your private compound, blast across massive open worlds and compete head to head in various game modes! The all new Freestyle mode allows you to win with style and crazy stunts! Or go All Out and show your riding skills in Multiplayer!

Features:

  • 2 player split-screen and 16 player online modes!
  • Various competition modes including Supercross, Nationals, Opencross, Waypoint, Tag and more!
  • Insane stunt system that tests your limits in freestyle mode!
  • Your own private compound that you can turn into a show room for all of your customized vehicles!
  • Vehicle tuning and upgrades with original performance parts!
  • Rider style! Choose gear from numerous companies or compete with one of the many top professional riders from around the world!

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
MX vs ATV All Out! Announced
Tannenberg 1914-1918 Early Access in November
$45K SC Refund?
Overwatch Toxicity Slowing Game Development
PLAYERUNKNOWN'S BATTLEGROUNDS Cheaters Banned
PES 2018 and Demo Released
Oriental Empires Released
Cook, Serve, Delicious! 2!! Released
Morning Crowdfunding Roundup
Morning Interviews
Morning Consolidation
Morning Mobilization
Morning Metaverse
Morning Tech Bits
Morning Safety Dance
Morning Legal Briefs
Game Reviews
Hardware Reviews
etc.
Out of the Blue 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.