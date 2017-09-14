MX vs ATV All Out! Announced

THQ Nordic announces MX vs ATV All Out!, a new installment in the
off-road racing series coming to Windows, PlayStation 4, and
Xbox One early next year to offer what they call "the complete off-road racing
and lifestyle experience." The official website
is online, and this includes
an announcement
trailer with a look. Here's word:
“All Out is the culmination of
Rainbow’s decades-long commitment to creating the most comprehensive and FUN
off-road racing games!” said Klemens Kreuzer, Managing Director, THQ Nordic
GmbH. “Whether your pulling off stunts on your own private compound, exploring
wide-open terrain in a UTV, or racing in 16-player online competitions, All Out
invites players of all ages and skill levels to experience the freedom of racing
and competing off-road.”
In MX vs ATV All Out, choose between bikes, ATVs and UTVs, refine your rider
style at your private compound, blast across massive open worlds and compete
head to head in various game modes! The all new Freestyle mode allows you to win
with style and crazy stunts! Or go All Out and show your riding skills in
Multiplayer!
Features:
2 player split-screen and 16 player online modes!
Various competition modes including Supercross,
Nationals, Opencross, Waypoint, Tag and more!
Insane stunt system that tests your limits in
freestyle mode!
Your own private compound that you can turn into a
show room for all of your customized vehicles!
Vehicle tuning and upgrades with original
performance parts!
Rider style! Choose gear from numerous companies
or compete with one of the many top professional riders from around the
world!