Tannenberg 1914-1918 Early Access in November

This will be your chance to experience Tannenberg’s new Maneuver game mode, which sees up to 64 players engage in an unpredictable battle to outflank and encircle enemy positions. Bigger maps, more players and multiple objectives create deep and engaging matches where the tide of battle can turn quickly thanks to smart infiltrations, tenacious defenses, and the occasional last-ditch assault!



Tannenberg is expected to be in Early Access from November 16 until sometime in Q1 2018, and the focus will be on polishing and balance. The price will be $17.99, with a discount for Verdun owners.



Until then, watch this space for more previews and informative Frontline News posts! You can expect a more detailed post on the mechanics of the Maneuver game mode quite soon. If you have other questions, check out the FAQ.