Tannenberg 1914-1918 Early Access in November

M2H and Blackmill Games announce Tannenberg 1914-1918, another game set during World War I from the team behind WWI shooter Verdun. The Battle of Tannenberg pit the German and Russian armies against each other in what is now Poland, and true to that, the new game will center on the eastern front. This post says to expect this to come to early access on November 16, and offers an announcement trailer with a look. Here's word on the game, which will carry a discount for Verdun owners:
