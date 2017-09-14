 
Tannenberg 1914-1918 Early Access in November

[Sep 14, 2017, 12:35 pm ET] - Post a Comment

M2H and Blackmill Games announce Tannenberg 1914-1918, another game set during World War I from the team behind WWI shooter Verdun. The Battle of Tannenberg pit the German and Russian armies against each other in what is now Poland, and true to that, the new game will center on the eastern front. This post says to expect this to come to early access on November 16, and offers an announcement trailer with a look. Here's word on the game, which will carry a discount for Verdun owners:

This will be your chance to experience Tannenberg’s new Maneuver game mode, which sees up to 64 players engage in an unpredictable battle to outflank and encircle enemy positions. Bigger maps, more players and multiple objectives create deep and engaging matches where the tide of battle can turn quickly thanks to smart infiltrations, tenacious defenses, and the occasional last-ditch assault!

Tannenberg is expected to be in Early Access from November 16 until sometime in Q1 2018, and the focus will be on polishing and balance. The price will be $17.99, with a discount for Verdun owners.

Until then, watch this space for more previews and informative Frontline News posts! You can expect a more detailed post on the mechanics of the Maneuver game mode quite soon. If you have other questions, check out the FAQ.

