$45K Star Citizen Refund?

There was lots of arguing within our guild, but in the end the whales who had contributed the most had the final say, and we refunded our three completionist packages, originally purchased at $15k each, so $45k total refund. We sidelined many other great games and commercial opportunities waiting for Star Citizen, but in the end we can't wait any longer, and a new generation is joining also who have absolutely no interest. The final straw was evidence presented the committee of Chris Roberts blatantly lying, we don't mind the delays but couldn't handle the lies anymore, and it left us wondering what else he is knowingly lying about.



It was a nightmare getting the refund, we are a commercial org and pooled the money to buy the completionist packages, and used a corporate card to buy them, so we had major issues with getting refunded to the same card, paypal and then providing ID. Total it took about 5 weeks to get sorted. A lot of time was spent trying to explain the situation to some woman called "Schala" and just getting the same answers copied and pasted backwards and forwards, they definitely try to delay you as much as possible in the hope you'll forget or give up.



I prefer to remain anonymous as the guild can easily be linked back to my personal identity, and we all know how insane and potentially dangerous the few remaining Star Citizen believers can be. I'll put some juicy screenshots below however.



Thanks for all your help here guys, we couldn't have done it without the support and guidance of this subreddit.



