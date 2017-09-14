 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
Chicago, IL 11/17

Regularly scheduled events

$45K Star Citizen Refund?

[Sep 14, 2017, 10:24 am ET] - 55 Comments

A post to reddit in a sub-reddit called Star Citizen Refunds claims what seems like it must be the largest game refund in history (thanks Rollory). This says a corporate entity secured a refund for three Star Citizen "Completionist" packages originally purchased for $15,000 each, making the grand total for their refund $45,000. Here's the story:

There was lots of arguing within our guild, but in the end the whales who had contributed the most had the final say, and we refunded our three completionist packages, originally purchased at $15k each, so $45k total refund. We sidelined many other great games and commercial opportunities waiting for Star Citizen, but in the end we can't wait any longer, and a new generation is joining also who have absolutely no interest. The final straw was evidence presented the committee of Chris Roberts blatantly lying, we don't mind the delays but couldn't handle the lies anymore, and it left us wondering what else he is knowingly lying about.

It was a nightmare getting the refund, we are a commercial org and pooled the money to buy the completionist packages, and used a corporate card to buy them, so we had major issues with getting refunded to the same card, paypal and then providing ID. Total it took about 5 weeks to get sorted. A lot of time was spent trying to explain the situation to some woman called "Schala" and just getting the same answers copied and pasted backwards and forwards, they definitely try to delay you as much as possible in the hope you'll forget or give up.

I prefer to remain anonymous as the guild can easily be linked back to my personal identity, and we all know how insane and potentially dangerous the few remaining Star Citizen believers can be. I'll put some juicy screenshots below however.

Thanks for all your help here guys, we couldn't have done it without the support and guidance of this subreddit.

http://i.imgur.com/A6LPw2J.png
http://i.imgur.com/akl5AOr.png

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
MX vs ATV All Out! Announced
Tannenberg 1914-1918 Early Access in November
$45K SC Refund?
Overwatch Toxicity Slowing Game Development
PLAYERUNKNOWN'S BATTLEGROUNDS Cheaters Banned
PES 2018 and Demo Released
Oriental Empires Released
Cook, Serve, Delicious! 2!! Released
Morning Crowdfunding Roundup
Morning Interviews
Morning Consolidation
Morning Mobilization
Morning Metaverse
Morning Tech Bits
Morning Safety Dance
Morning Legal Briefs
Game Reviews
Hardware Reviews
etc.
Out of the Blue 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.