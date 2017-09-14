 
Overwatch Toxicity Slowing Game Development

[Sep 14, 2017, 10:24 am ET] - 17 Comments

A recent forum post from Jeff Kaplan touches on player behavior in Overwatch, saying he had already recorded a developer update on the topic. Now that video is live, offering Jeff's take on toxicity and what can be done to address it. He explains that this has become so problematic that it's actually delaying other updates to the game, ruing the efforts at implementing and improving player reporting, saying he'd rather be improving the game itself. "The bad behavior is not just ruining the experience for one and other," he explains. "But the bad behavior is actually making the game progress, in terms of development, at a much slower rate." On their end, he talks about giving players feedback when they report bad behavior, saying there is a pilot program in place to send users an explanation of actions based on their complaints. Refuting the idea that the reporting system is pointless, he says to date they have disciplined over 480,000 players, and over 340,000 of these actions were directly based on player reports. One of his suggestions is that the community also look inward to try and reduce toxic behavior through introspection, so we can all wait to see if that will happen.

