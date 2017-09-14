 
PLAYERUNKNOWN'S BATTLEGROUNDS Cheaters Banned

[Sep 14, 2017, 10:24 am ET] - 9 Comments

A tweet from PLAYERUNKNOWN reveals that the banhammer is being wielded vigorously in PLAYERUNKNOWN'S BATTLEGROUNDS, as they are culling cheaters in the battle royale left and right (thanks MP1ST). Word is:

.@TheBattlEye has now banned over 150,000 cheaters from @PUBATTLEGROUNDS, with more than 8,000 banned in the last 24 hours alone! GG WP

