PES 2018 and Demo Released

[Sep 14, 2017, 10:23 am ET] - Post a Comment

The Windows edition of Pro Evolution Soccer 2018 is now available on Steam. The soccer/association football simulation also has an FC Barcelona Edition that comes at a premium. There is a playable demo for those looking to kick around the game for free, and the recent gamescom trailer provides a look at gameplay. Here are details on both versions of the game:

PRO EVOLUTION SOCCER 2018 - FC Barcelona Edition Bundle
[PREMIUM EDITION]
A special edition version dedicated to FC Barcelona and PES fans! Get exclusive content for myClub associated with the club!

  • 1x FCB Special Agent
  • 1x FCB Legend Special Agent
  • 1,000 myClub coins

+ bonus myClub content:

  • 4x Start Up Agents
  • 1x Partner Club Agent
  • 10,000 GP x 10 weeks

==============================================================
PES 2018 new features:

  • Gameplay Masterclass – Strategic Dribbling, Real Touch+ and new set pieces take the unrivalled gameplay to the next level
  • Presentation Overhaul – New menus and real player images
  • PES League Integration – Compete with PES League in new modes including myClub
  • Online Co-op -A mode dedicated to co-op play is newly added
  • Random Selection Match – Fan favourite returns with new presentation and features
  • Master League Upgrade – New pre-season tournaments, improved transfer system, presentations and functionality
  • Enhanced Visual Reality – New lighting, reworked player models and animations covering everything from facial expressions to body movement to bring the game to life

