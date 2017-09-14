PES 2018 and Demo Released

|
The Windows edition of Pro Evolution Soccer 2018 is now available on Steam. The soccer/association football simulation also has an FC Barcelona Edition that comes at a premium. There is a playable demo for those looking to kick around the game for free, and the recent gamescom trailer provides a look at gameplay. Here are details on both versions of the game:
