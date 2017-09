PES 2018 and Demo Released

PRO EVOLUTION SOCCER 2018 - FC Barcelona Edition Bundle

[PREMIUM EDITION]

A special edition version dedicated to FC Barcelona and PES fans! Get exclusive content for myClub associated with the club! 1x FCB Special Agent

1x FCB Legend Special Agent

1,000 myClub coins + bonus myClub content: 4x Start Up Agents

1x Partner Club Agent

10,000 GP x 10 weeks ==============================================================

PES 2018 new features: Gameplay Masterclass Strategic Dribbling, Real Touch+ and new set pieces take the unrivalled gameplay to the next level

Presentation Overhaul New menus and real player images

PES League Integration Compete with PES League in new modes including myClub

Online Co-op -A mode dedicated to co-op play is newly added

Random Selection Match Fan favourite returns with new presentation and features

Master League Upgrade New pre-season tournaments, improved transfer system, presentations and functionality

Enhanced Visual Reality New lighting, reworked player models and animations covering everything from facial expressions to body movement to bring the game to life

The Windows edition ofis now available on Steam . The soccer/association football simulation also has an FC Barcelona Edition that comes at a premium. There is a playable demo for those looking to kick around the game for free, and the recent gamescom trailer provides a look at gameplay. Here are details on both versions of the game: