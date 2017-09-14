Oriental Empires Released

Publisher Iceberg Interactive announces the full release of their turn-based grand strategy title Oriental Empires. The game launches today, having spent a year in Steam’s Early Access program.



In Oriental Empires, players will step into the incredible world of ancient China and Mongolia from 1500 BC, and guide the destiny of their people across 3000 years of military, cultural and technological progress.



Play on a huge historical map of China, or on random maps in a custom campaign. Develop your land and cities, conduct trade and diplomacy, develop religions and philosophy. Master the art of peace and war to raise your armies, and use the terrain to plan your battles. Zoom in to watch the action unfold on the map. Challenge up to 15 friends in multiplayer mode, create a civilization and become the Emperor, in this turn-based strategy masterpiece.



Oriental Empires will be available on Steam and all major digital retailers at an SRP of $29.99. Iceberg Interactive are offering a discount of 20% during the week of launch.



The many thousands of players who supported the game in Early Access can discover what final additions have been made to the game, on the Steam forums.



The launch trailer showing off the latest gameplay additions for Early Access players, alongside the key features can be viewed through YouTube.

“We're really happy to finally be able to launch Oriental Empires. Weaving the history of China into a 4X style game has been a long process, and we've had to invent many new mechanisms to do the subject matter justice; but the end result is a game with its own unique feel”, says Bob Smith, lead developer of the game. “Personally, I've learned a huge amount over the course of this project, and have become fascinated by the vast and rich history of China. I hope players will have fun playing the game, and maybe also gain an appreciation of a history that's little-covered in the West.”