Cook, Serve, Delicious! 2!! Released

Cook, Serve, Delicious! 2!! is now available
on
Steam, offering a food service simulation for Windows, macOS, and Linux.
This offers a diversion from your workday by simulating a whole different kind
of work day (unless you already work in a restaurant).
This post has details on how the game is changing now that it's emerging
from early access, and
this video offers a look at gameplay. Here's word on the game:
Cook, Serve, Delicious! 2!! is the massive sequel to the surprise best
selling original, one of the few games that gives players complete control on
how they want to build their restaurant.
Featuring:
A 60+ hour Campaign Mode as you build your
restaurant from a roach infested eatery to a World Class Platinum Star
experience.
A new campaign mode called Chef for Hire, where
you take jobs within the tower and various restaurants as you gain
experience with the large array of foods. This massive new mode spans 350+
levels across 30 restaurants!
The return of the classic Management mode where
you can build up your restaurant with the menu of your choosing, including
decorating your restaurant with nearly one thousand unlockable objects!
All new gameplay features and additions, with a
greater flexibility of difficulty for those who like it casual or insanely
difficult.
Over 180 foods, sides, drinks and desserts to
choose from, a staggering increase from the 30 foods in the original game.
New local co-op mode! The all new split screen
co-op feature allows you to play through the entire game with two players,
with the ability for players to drop in and out during your progress within
the game.
All new 1080p native/60fps code.
The development team expects to have all new foods and restaurants after
launch, with free content and lots of new features. The team is looking forward
to expanding CSD! 2!! in the same vein as we did in the original, and plan to
support this game for the months and hopefully even years to come!