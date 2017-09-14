Cook, Serve, Delicious! 2!! Released

Cook, Serve, Delicious! 2!! is the massive sequel to the surprise best selling original, one of the few games that gives players complete control on how they want to build their restaurant.

Featuring:

A 60+ hour Campaign Mode as you build your restaurant from a roach infested eatery to a World Class Platinum Star experience.

A new campaign mode called Chef for Hire, where you take jobs within the tower and various restaurants as you gain experience with the large array of foods. This massive new mode spans 350+ levels across 30 restaurants!

The return of the classic Management mode where you can build up your restaurant with the menu of your choosing, including decorating your restaurant with nearly one thousand unlockable objects!

All new gameplay features and additions, with a greater flexibility of difficulty for those who like it casual or insanely difficult.

Over 180 foods, sides, drinks and desserts to choose from, a staggering increase from the 30 foods in the original game.

New local co-op mode! The all new split screen co-op feature allows you to play through the entire game with two players, with the ability for players to drop in and out during your progress within the game.

All new 1080p native/60fps code.

The development team expects to have all new foods and restaurants after launch, with free content and lots of new features. The team is looking forward to expanding CSD! 2!! in the same vein as we did in the original, and plan to support this game for the months and hopefully even years to come!