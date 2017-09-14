 
Morning Crowdfunding Roundup

[Sep 14, 2017, 10:23 am ET] - Post a Comment

  • My Time at Portia – An Enchanting Sandbox Simulation RPG by Pathea Games — Kickstarter. "Welcome to My Time at Portia, a 3D sandbox RPG adventure inspired by the beautiful aesthetic of Castle in the Sky and Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind. My Time at Portia features gameplay elements inspired by the likes of Harvest Moon, Stardew Valley, and the Animal Crossing series mixed with Dark Cloud 2 and Steambot Chronicles, while creating its own unique world set in the lush backdrop of what remains of an ancient civilization."

