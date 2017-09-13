BlizzCon Virtual Tickets

Blizzard announces
virtual tickets for BlizzCon 2017 are now on sale, saying
this will bring more of the show than ever before. Tickets are $39.99 USD, and
they also provide a $10.00 discount off this year's $45.00 physical goody bag or
the $70.00 "epic upgrade" goody bag, which are detailed in
this post
. Word is: "For the first time, Virtual Ticket holders will have
access to every stage at BlizzCon, a new all-access channel, and special events
featuring streamers, voice actors, and community creators." Here's more:
The new BlizzCon All-Access channel will serve as the official Virtual
Ticket tour guide all weekend as hosts take viewers around the show floor,
behind the scenes, and deeper into the games through exclusive interviews. For
those who can't wait to get started, the season of BlizzCon starts today at
www.blizzcon.com, where gamers can watch
several series of all-new videos, which will have new episodes regularly in the
weeks leading up to the convention. These videos will cover subjects ranging
from Blizzard music to cosplay to behind-the-scenes insights from developers,
and some of this content will only be available to Virtual Ticket holders as a
special thank-you for their purchase.
In addition to the game developer discussions, main stage events, community
contests, and other great content that is a mainstay of the BlizzCon experience,
the enhanced Virtual Ticket also includes:
- BlizzCon in-game goodies for your favorite
Blizzard games, including World of Warcraft® faction-specific mounts
available in-game starting today: the Stormwind Skychaser (Alliance) and
Orgrimmar Interceptor (Horde).
- A customizable viewing playlist, making it easy
for Virtual Ticket holders to catch all their favorite moments live.
- On-demand replays available for a month after the
show, giving viewers plenty of time to catch every bit of the action.
- An enhanced esports-viewing experience, including
the BlizzCon Opening Week competition.
- The option to pre-purchase this year’s BlizzCon
Goody Bag (while supplies last)—a backpack full of real-world loot
representing your favorite Blizzard games—at a $10 (USD) discount.
- A front-row seat to more than 60 hours of BlizzCon
content from wherever you are.
As always, coverage of the BlizzCon opening ceremony and this year’s esports
tournaments—including the global championships for StarCraft II, Heroes of the
Storm, and World of Warcraft; the Hearthstone Inn-vitational and Tavern Vs.
Tavern finals; and the finals of the Overwatch World Cup—will be streamed for
free in HD at www.blizzcon.com.