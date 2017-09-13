BlizzCon Virtual Tickets

 
[Sep 13, 2017, 5:53 pm ET] - Post a Comment

Blizzard announces virtual tickets for BlizzCon 2017 are now on sale, saying this will bring more of the show than ever before. Tickets are $39.99 USD, and they also provide a $10.00 discount off this year's $45.00 physical goody bag or the $70.00 "epic upgrade" goody bag, which are detailed in this post. Word is: "For the first time, Virtual Ticket holders will have access to every stage at BlizzCon, a new all-access channel, and special events featuring streamers, voice actors, and community creators." Here's more:

The new BlizzCon All-Access channel will serve as the official Virtual Ticket tour guide all weekend as hosts take viewers around the show floor, behind the scenes, and deeper into the games through exclusive interviews. For those who can't wait to get started, the season of BlizzCon starts today at www.blizzcon.com, where gamers can watch several series of all-new videos, which will have new episodes regularly in the weeks leading up to the convention. These videos will cover subjects ranging from Blizzard music to cosplay to behind-the-scenes insights from developers, and some of this content will only be available to Virtual Ticket holders as a special thank-you for their purchase.

In addition to the game developer discussions, main stage events, community contests, and other great content that is a mainstay of the BlizzCon experience, the enhanced Virtual Ticket also includes:

  • BlizzCon in-game goodies for your favorite Blizzard games, including World of Warcraft® faction-specific mounts available in-game starting today: the Stormwind Skychaser (Alliance) and Orgrimmar Interceptor (Horde).
  • A customizable viewing playlist, making it easy for Virtual Ticket holders to catch all their favorite moments live.
  • On-demand replays available for a month after the show, giving viewers plenty of time to catch every bit of the action.
  • An enhanced esports-viewing experience, including the BlizzCon Opening Week competition.
  • The option to pre-purchase this year’s BlizzCon Goody Bag (while supplies last)—a backpack full of real-world loot representing your favorite Blizzard games—at a $10 (USD) discount.
  • A front-row seat to more than 60 hours of BlizzCon content from wherever you are.


As always, coverage of the BlizzCon opening ceremony and this year’s esports tournaments—including the global championships for StarCraft II, Heroes of the Storm, and World of Warcraft; the Hearthstone Inn-vitational and Tavern Vs. Tavern finals; and the finals of the Overwatch World Cup—will be streamed for free in HD at www.blizzcon.com.

