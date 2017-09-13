Avernum 3: Ruined World Announced

Spiderweb Software announces Avernum 3: Ruined World, a new installment in their
log-running RPG series that both concludes the Avernum saga and . They say this
is coming in Q1 2018 for Windows and macOS, and that it will also come to mobile devices down
the road. The official
website and
Steam
listing are both already online, and
a
new trailer accompanies the news. Here's word:
Spiderweb Software,
Inc., makers of fine indie fantasy role-playing adventures for 24 years, have
announced Avernum 3: Ruined World. A tale of desperate exiles and their battle
for a land to call their own, Avernum 3 is an epic fantasy role-playing
adventure coming soon for Windows and Macintosh, with a mobile version coming
soon after.
At last, your people are free. You broke out of the underworld prison of
Avernum. You emerge onto the surface, back into the sun at last, only to find
that the world is being destroyed. Plagues of horrifying monsters scourge the
surface. If you don’t stop them, you will have no home to escape to.
Avernum 3: Ruined World is the conclusion to the epic Avernum saga and a full
remaster of Spiderweb Software’s greatest hit. It is an epic fantasy
role-playing adventure in an enormous world, spanning an underworld and a
gigantic surface continent. Fight the plagues of monsters that are destroying
your home. Explore a world that evolves as time passes. Towns are destroyed.
Refugees flee. Disasters happen.
Fight to save the world. Or don’t! Do odd jobs. Become a bounty hunter or a
merchant. Buy a house. Explore a multitude of towns and dungeons. Master over 60
spells and battle disciplines and hunt for hundreds of magical artifacts.
Explore one of the biggest, most unique worlds in computer games! Avernum 3:
Ruined World will be released for Windows and Macintosh in Q1, 2018.