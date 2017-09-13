For Honor Tribute Mode Announced

|
Ubisoft announces a new four-versus-four mode called Tribute coming to For Honor in Season 3 of their melee combat game They illustrate the news with this reveal trailer, and promise more for those who tune into The Warriors Den on Twitch tomorrow at noon EDT. In the meantime, UbiBlog has further details:
