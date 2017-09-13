For Honor Tribute Mode Announced

There’s a new 4v4 mode coming to For Honor, one that will see the Samurai, Vikings, and Knights vying for battlefield dominance in a whole new way. First teased as part of the For Honor development schedule, the mode is called Tribute. In it, two teams face off for control of the three Offerings on the map. Bring the three Offerings to your base, place them in your shrine, and your team will be victorious. This is no mean feat, however. As you can see in the video below, the competition will be fierce.



There are no points to accumulate in Tribute; only the Offerings matter, and each one confers a blessing on the team that controls it. Stephane Brochu, team lead design, describes the blessings as follows:

Vindicator Blessing: Gives your whole team a boost to attack, as well as a speed boost when carrying an Offering and faster interaction when stealing an Offering.

Guardian Blessing: Gives your whole team a small regenerating shield, as well as slowing enemy interaction when they try to steal your team’s Offering.

Oracle Blessing: Increases the awareness of your whole team. This includes showing, both in-world and on the radar, the location of an Offering carrier and the whole enemy team.