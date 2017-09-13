 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
Chicago, IL 11/17

Regularly scheduled events

For Honor Tribute Mode Announced

[Sep 13, 2017, 5:53 pm ET] - Post a Comment

Ubisoft announces a new four-versus-four mode called Tribute coming to For Honor in Season 3 of their melee combat game They illustrate the news with this reveal trailer, and promise more for those who tune into The Warriors Den on Twitch tomorrow at noon EDT. In the meantime, UbiBlog has further details:

There’s a new 4v4 mode coming to For Honor, one that will see the Samurai, Vikings, and Knights vying for battlefield dominance in a whole new way. First teased as part of the For Honor development schedule, the mode is called Tribute. In it, two teams face off for control of the three Offerings on the map. Bring the three Offerings to your base, place them in your shrine, and your team will be victorious. This is no mean feat, however. As you can see in the video below, the competition will be fierce.

There are no points to accumulate in Tribute; only the Offerings matter, and each one confers a blessing on the team that controls it. Stephane Brochu, team lead design, describes the blessings as follows:

  • Vindicator Blessing: Gives your whole team a boost to attack, as well as a speed boost when carrying an Offering and faster interaction when stealing an Offering.
  • Guardian Blessing: Gives your whole team a small regenerating shield, as well as slowing enemy interaction when they try to steal your team’s Offering.
  • Oracle Blessing: Increases the awareness of your whole team. This includes showing, both in-world and on the radar, the location of an Offering carrier and the whole enemy team.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
BlizzCon Virtual Tickets
Avernum 3: Ruined World Announced
For Honor Tribute Mode Announced
Ghost Recon: Wildlands Ghost War Open Beta This Month
Heroes of the Storm AI Improvement Plans
Fortnite Battle Royale Mode
On Sale
Evening Crowdfunding Roundup
Evening Interviews
Op Ed
Gatherings & Competitions
Evening Previews
Evening Consolidation
Evening Mobilization
Evening Metaverse
Evening Tech Bits
Evening Safety Dance
Evening Legal Briefs
etc., etc.
Into the Black 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.