Ghost Recon: Wildlands Ghost War Open Beta This Month

UbiBlog has more details on the promised open beta testing of a new Ghost War mode coming to Ghost Recon: Wildlands. Testing of this PvP mode will come to all platforms on September 21st, and testing will run until September 25th, and they say preloads will commence on September 19th. The post includes this trailer showing off gameplay and class tactics. Here's word:
