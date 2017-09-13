Ghost Recon: Wildlands Ghost War Open Beta This Month

After taking the fight to Santa Blanca, Unidad, and anyone else who wanted to tango, Ghost Recon Wildlands players are getting the chance to face off against that most challenging of enemies: other players. The Open Beta for the Ghost War PVP mode is coming to all platforms on September 21 through September 25, and will be available for preload starting September 19. The full Ghost War mode will be available in a free update this fall, but before then, we had a chance to jump into a version of the Open Beta to get an early look at the action.