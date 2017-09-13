 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
Chicago, IL 11/17

Regularly scheduled events

Ghost Recon: Wildlands Ghost War Open Beta This Month

[Sep 13, 2017, 5:53 pm ET] - Post a Comment

UbiBlog has more details on the promised open beta testing of a new Ghost War mode coming to Ghost Recon: Wildlands. Testing of this PvP mode will come to all platforms on September 21st, and testing will run until September 25th, and they say preloads will commence on September 19th. The post includes this trailer showing off gameplay and class tactics. Here's word:

After taking the fight to Santa Blanca, Unidad, and anyone else who wanted to tango, Ghost Recon Wildlands players are getting the chance to face off against that most challenging of enemies: other players. The Open Beta for the Ghost War PVP mode is coming to all platforms on September 21 through September 25, and will be available for preload starting September 19. The full Ghost War mode will be available in a free update this fall, but before then, we had a chance to jump into a version of the Open Beta to get an early look at the action.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
BlizzCon Virtual Tickets
Avernum 3: Ruined World Announced
For Honor Tribute Mode Announced
Ghost Recon: Wildlands Ghost War Open Beta This Month
Heroes of the Storm AI Improvement Plans
Fortnite Battle Royale Mode
On Sale
Evening Crowdfunding Roundup
Evening Interviews
Op Ed
Gatherings & Competitions
Evening Previews
Evening Consolidation
Evening Mobilization
Evening Metaverse
Evening Tech Bits
Evening Safety Dance
Evening Legal Briefs
etc., etc.
Into the Black 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.