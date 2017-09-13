 
Heroes of the Storm AI Improvement Plans

[Sep 13, 2017, 5:53 pm ET] - Post a Comment

Anyone who has played against the AI in Heroes of the Storm knows that the AI is more artificial than intelligent, which really shows when it has to replace a disconnected player in an all-humans match. A new post on Battle.net goes "under the hood" of the MOBA, and discusses upcoming improvements that will create more dynamic and responsive AI by moving away from the script-controlled method they currently employ. There is already some of this in the game, as their conclusion notes that all heroes released since Garrosh use the new system (so that would be Kel'Thuzad, Kel'Thuzad, and Kel'Thuzad), and that they will continually be updating previously launched heroes going forward. Here's word:

All Heroes released since Garrosh use the new system, and with each update of the game, more of the older Heroes are transitioned to the new system. We have plans for more improvements to AI systems too, including better danger avoidance, strategic decision making, and tactical behaviors. Please reach out on the forums with any feedback you have. We are determined to make our players’ experience with AI as enjoyable as possible.

