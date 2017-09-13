Fortnite Battle Royale Mode

Yeah, we made a PvP mode for Fortnite. We love Battle Royale games like PUBG and thought Fortnite would make a great foundation for our own version. A few months ago Epic’s Unreal Tournament team began experimenting with the mode while the original Fortnite team kept updating the core game. To maintain game balance we kept the PvP mode completely separate from the PvE mode. The new Battle Royale mode was so much fun we decided to share it with everyone to get feedback.



This is also a great time for new Fortnite players to jump in because for one week only we have a 25% discount on our Standard and Deluxe Edition Founder’s Packs. (Sale runs from Sept. 12-18.)



We are really excited about Fortnite Battle Royale and can’t wait for you to play it. This is just the first version of the mode, and we will update Battle Royale and the core Fortnite game throughout our Early Access period and into launch. We are excited to grow the game with you and thank you for joining us on the adventure.