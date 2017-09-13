Fortnite Battle Royale Mode

|
|Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ. News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines Twitter
|
The Epic Games website announces details about a new battle royale mode coming to Fortnite, confessing this is inspired by their affection for PLAYERUNKNOWN'S BATTLEGROUNDS and its ilk. This is available on their public test server, and they plan to bring it to the live game on September 26th. Here's the announce trailer, and here are more details on the mode, and a sale that's currently underway:
Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.
Privacy Policy.
News CGI copyright © 1999-2017 James "furn" Furness &
Blue's News.
All rights reserved.
Chatbear v1.4.0/blue++: Page generated 13 September 2017, 19:50.
Chatbear Announcements.