There is no 'heat of the moment' in video games - Polygon.

"PewDiePie’s apology on Tuesday, for using a racist slur in widely viewed live stream over the weekend, rests on this point: It was the heat of the moment, the right time for a go-to insult, no matter how vile. Context, say his defenders, matters, as if we can’t understand what the context was here.



But I can. PewDiePie was playing a video game. He wasn’t in a fistfight or a car crash. Those are heated moments, not that a racial epithet is acceptable in them, either. Video games are something we do ostensibly for enjoyment in comfortable surroundings."