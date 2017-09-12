FIFA 18 Demo

|
|
Origin now offers a playable demo for FIFA 18, offering the chance to kick around the latest installment in the association football/soccer series. According to DSOGaming this features 12 teams and four stadiums. They also note: "According to its description, this demo will let players experience FIFA 18’s Real Player Motion Technology, a groundbreaking animation system that unlocks a new level of realistic, responsive, and fluid gameplay."
