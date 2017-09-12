Play The Division Free This Weekend

With the recent release of The Division’s 1.7 Update and the upcoming fall release of the 1.8 Resistance Update, there’s never been a better time to take to the streets and fight for what’s left of Manhattan. Luckily, PC players can dive into The Division for free from September 14 at 10AM PT, to September 17 at 1PM PT. Uplay users can start pre-loading the game today.



In addition to the free weekend, both the Standard and Gold Editions of the game will be discounted by 60%, giving players an opportunity to continue the progress earned throughout the weekend. Visit www.thedivisiongame.com/freeweekend for more information on The Division Free Weekend, timing, and pre-loading.