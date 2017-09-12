NASCAR Heat 2 Launches

NASCAR Heat 2 brings the most authentic and intense stock car and truck racing of all time. Test your driving skills across 29 NASCAR sanctioned ovals, road courses, and the infamous dirt track, Eldora Speedway. Race as the biggest names in motorsports with the largest roster of drivers in NASCAR video game history. Take the racing online against a full field of drivers in rolling seasons as you battle for the top spot on the leaderboards. Back by popular demand, battle it out with a friend in head-to-head, local split-screen multiplayer.



3 National NASCAR Series – The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and NASCAR XFINITY Series are playable for the first time in nearly a decade. Add in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and players have over 100 drivers to choose from.