4A Games announces preorders are now underway for ARKTIKA.1, a post-apocalyptic shooter that will be the first virtual reality game from 4A Games, developer of the Metro series. This can be ordered through the Oculus Store, and they say it will be released on October 10th, along with a companion eBook, which is detailed on this page. There are details on what to expect in this post, which also includes a trailer from last year and a more recent weapons gameplay trailer. Here's word on the game:
