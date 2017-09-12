The year: 2120. Following a failed last-ditch effort to combat the effects of global climate change, humanity descends into a new ice age. Nations collapse, resources are increasingly scarce, and small pockets of civilization struggle to survive.



You play as a mercenary hired by Citadel Security to protect a colony in the Vostok region of what used to be Russia.



Chances of survival may seem about as bleak as the frozen landscape, but an impressive weapons arsenal just might tip the odds in your favor.