ARKTIKA.1 Next Month

[Sep 12, 2017, 8:42 pm ET] - 1 Comment

4A Games announces preorders are now underway for ARKTIKA.1, a post-apocalyptic shooter that will be the first virtual reality game from 4A Games, developer of the Metro series. This can be ordered through the Oculus Store, and they say it will be released on October 10th, along with a companion eBook, which is detailed on this page. There are details on what to expect in this post, which also includes a trailer from last year and a more recent weapons gameplay trailer. Here's word on the game:

The year: 2120. Following a failed last-ditch effort to combat the effects of global climate change, humanity descends into a new ice age. Nations collapse, resources are increasingly scarce, and small pockets of civilization struggle to survive.

You play as a mercenary hired by Citadel Security to protect a colony in the Vostok region of what used to be Russia.

Chances of survival may seem about as bleak as the frozen landscape, but an impressive weapons arsenal just might tip the odds in your favor.

ARKTIKA.1 Next Month
