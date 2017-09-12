 
Ben 10 Announced

[Sep 12, 2017, 8:42 pm ET] - Post a Comment

Outright Games announces Ben 10, an action game based on the Cartoon Network series coming to Windows, and consoles in Europe on November 10th and in North America on November 14th. This page has details along with a bunch of screenshots. Here's word:

It’s Hero Time!
Ben, Gwen, and Grandpa Max once again have their cross-country road trip in the Rust Bucket cut short by super villains and their evil, world-threatening plans. As Ben Tennyson, it’s up to you to save the world. Take on some of Ben’s most infamous enemies, including Zombozo, Queen Bee, and the Weatherheads. Unlock and transform into all ten of Ben’s incredible alien forms. Use each alien’s powerful combat moves to lay the beat-down on enemies with devastating combos, and solve puzzles with each alien’s unique abilities as you unravel exciting new stories in three all-new playable episodes.

Features

  • Star as Ben 10 in three exciting new episodes
  • Unravel an exciting new story, packed with humour and action
  • Unlock and transform into 10 incredible alien creatures with unique abilities
  • Save the day with explosive combat and fun puzzle-solving
  • Meet your favourite characters and explore diverse locations

