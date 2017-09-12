Ben 10 Announced

It’s Hero Time!

Ben, Gwen, and Grandpa Max once again have their cross-country road trip in the Rust Bucket cut short by super villains and their evil, world-threatening plans. As Ben Tennyson, it’s up to you to save the world. Take on some of Ben’s most infamous enemies, including Zombozo, Queen Bee, and the Weatherheads. Unlock and transform into all ten of Ben’s incredible alien forms. Use each alien’s powerful combat moves to lay the beat-down on enemies with devastating combos, and solve puzzles with each alien’s unique abilities as you unravel exciting new stories in three all-new playable episodes.



Features

Star as Ben 10 in three exciting new episodes

Unravel an exciting new story, packed with humour and action

Unlock and transform into 10 incredible alien creatures with unique abilities

Save the day with explosive combat and fun puzzle-solving

Meet your favourite characters and explore diverse locations