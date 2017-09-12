Endless Space 2 Adds Free Content

The "Target Locked" Free Update introduces the highly-requested Fighters and Bombers add-on which adds an extra layer of awesome to the Endless Space 2 battle sequences. You'll now see your smaller ships whooshing past huge cruisers and ripping those biggies' hulls apart! But that's not all, we've given a ton of extra love to the battles with bigger explosions, additional planet destruction cinematics, new tactical cards, and a new quest that will introduce a "pirate" heroine Endless Space players will recognise and new players will love!