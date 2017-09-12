 
Endless Space 2 Adds Free Content

[Sep 12, 2017, 8:42 pm ET] - 1 Comment

SEGA and Amplitude Studios announce the release of a free update for Endless Space 2 called Target Locked, which adds new content to the space strategy game. The Windows and macOS game is also currently on sale on Steam for 25% off for both the standard and deluxe editions. The game is set in space, where no one can hear a resounding kaboom, but they tout improved explosions as one of the improvements this brings. Here's a trailer and here's word:

The "Target Locked" Free Update introduces the highly-requested Fighters and Bombers add-on which adds an extra layer of awesome to the Endless Space 2 battle sequences. You'll now see your smaller ships whooshing past huge cruisers and ripping those biggies' hulls apart! But that's not all, we've given a ton of extra love to the battles with bigger explosions, additional planet destruction cinematics, new tactical cards, and a new quest that will introduce a "pirate" heroine Endless Space players will recognise and new players will love!

