Galactic Civilizations III Patched

Stardock announces a new patch is now available for Galactic Civilizations III and its Crusade expansion, updating them to version 2.5. They call this an "enormous" update for the 4X strategy game and expansion, saying it brings improved AI, faster turn times, increased performance along with balance fixes. Here's more:
