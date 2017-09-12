 
Galactic Civilizations III Patched

[Sep 12, 2017, 8:42 pm ET]

Stardock announces a new patch is now available for Galactic Civilizations III and its Crusade expansion, updating them to version 2.5. They call this an "enormous" update for the 4X strategy game and expansion, saying it brings improved AI, faster turn times, increased performance along with balance fixes. Here's more:

Because Crusade improved the overall game experience so much, efforts have been made to move some of those enhancements over to the base game. v2.5 also adjusts the AI to allow for better building of fleets and planets and boasts faster turn times, especially when the galaxy is crowded with ships.

The improvements in v2.5 include:

Major Engine Update (Base Game + Crusade):

  • Improved AI
  • Better game balance
  • Faster turn times
  • Increased performance

Base Game Enhancements:

  • UI: The cleaner and more functional UI from Crusade is added.
  • Economics: Galactic resources now accumulate, like in Crusade.
  • Diplomacy: More informed trade offers, better resource trading, and the "trade bar" from Crusade are added.
  • AI: Substantial improvements to the AI system from Crusade have been added.
  • Performance: The AI system has been moved to a core-neutral engine.

"I view Crusade as practically a sequel to the base game, not just an expansion," said Wardell. "We really don't want to get into the business of charging money for AI and engine upgrades, so we'll continue to improve both games in order to achieve the best possible results."

