The Evil Within 2 Trailer

[Sep 12, 2017, 8:42 pm ET] - 1 Comment

A new Race Against Time Trailer from The Evil Within 2 shows off gameplay from the upcoming survival/horror sequel. Here's the blurb that accompanies the clip:

Time is not on your side in The Evil Within 2. As Sebastian Castellanos, you will face unimaginable terrors as you fight to find your daughter within the nightmare of STEM and get her out safely before the entire system crumbles around you. On top of the hideous creatures that roam the streets, you’ll also have to contend with the likes of Stefano and Theodore – twisted individuals who have made their horrific homes inside of STEM and are warping the weakened world to suit their wills. Should the world be completely destroyed, there won’t be any escape for Sebastian or Lily.

