Dino Dini's Kick Off Revival - Steam Edition Released

Steam
now offers the promised release of Dino Dini's Kick Off Revival -
Steam Edition
, a continuation of this long-running association
football/soccer series. The game requires a controller, and if publisher The
Digital Lounge is correct, a lot of practice, as word is:
The only
question is, do you have the dedication and skill to master Dino Dini's Kick
Off™ Revival? It's not a question that can be answered quickly, those who have
tried to do that have failed! But don't worry, as long as you focus on what
matters - building your skill and strategy - you will have plenty of fun along
the way. This is not a game that just hands you goals, you have to earn them!
When you score an amazing header goal in injury time to win a match after coming
back from behind, it feels like nothing on earth!
This new Steam version benefits from all the improvements made to the game since
its first release on PS4TM in june 2016.
Features
- 60 FPS smooth blisteringly fast gameplay
- Super smooth full speed netplay (dependent on your
and your opponent's network connection)
- Simple controls with a single button, yet allowing
a full set of moves
- Custom ball physics engine with "non-sticky" ball
gameplay
- Gesture based input allowing you to shoot with any
strength, direction, swerve, height
- 4 Game Modes: Tutorials, Training, Single Game,
European Cup
- Online gaming: 1 vs 1 with random matchmaking,
invites and leaderboards
- Offline multiplayer: 1 vs 1 friendly or Euro
competition
- European, North and South American teams
- Radar for full view of the pitch
- 8 Formations selectable at any time