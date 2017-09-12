Dino Dini's Kick Off Revival - Steam Edition Released

The only question is, do you have the dedication and skill to master Dino Dini's Kick Off™ Revival? It's not a question that can be answered quickly, those who have tried to do that have failed! But don't worry, as long as you focus on what matters - building your skill and strategy - you will have plenty of fun along the way. This is not a game that just hands you goals, you have to earn them! When you score an amazing header goal in injury time to win a match after coming back from behind, it feels like nothing on earth!



This new Steam version benefits from all the improvements made to the game since its first release on PS4TM in june 2016.



Features

60 FPS smooth blisteringly fast gameplay

Super smooth full speed netplay (dependent on your and your opponent's network connection)

Simple controls with a single button, yet allowing a full set of moves

Custom ball physics engine with "non-sticky" ball gameplay

Gesture based input allowing you to shoot with any strength, direction, swerve, height

4 Game Modes: Tutorials, Training, Single Game, European Cup

Online gaming: 1 vs 1 with random matchmaking, invites and leaderboards

Offline multiplayer: 1 vs 1 friendly or Euro competition

European, North and South American teams

Radar for full view of the pitch

8 Formations selectable at any time