Accel World VS Sword Art Online Deluxe Edition Released

Accel World VS Sword Art Online Deluxe Edition includes the original game that offers an action RPG crossover experience spanning two of Reki Kawahara’s original series; SWORD ART ONLINE and ACCEL WORLD, as well as the ‘Castaway from Another World’ DLC which enables players access to additional playable characters, new weapons, and an Infinite Dungeon with new bosses to conquer. Players can play over 40 playable characters, team up in PvP and PvE modes to take on quests or challenge one another online.

Accel World VS Sword Art Online Deluxe Edition includes the following items:

Accel World VS Sword Art Online software Castaway from Another World DLC content including: New Playable Characters: Alice, Eugeo and Oberon. Access to Infinite Dungeon: A new randomly generated infinite dungeon with a boss on each floor, including new bosses — Diabolos and Panopticon. New Character Appearances: Personna Vabel, Graphite Edge and Heathcliff New PVP quest New Additional Weapons

