PUBG Status Update

[Sep 12, 2017, 10:12 am ET] - 2 Comments

Steam News offers a September update for PLAYERUNKNOWN'S BATTLEGROUNDS, outlining next steps for the battle royale game. This includes an update on the vaulting system, dealing with idle players, and the recent addition of first-person servers. They also include patch notes for this week's update, which adds a new town, foggy weather, and more. They also offer their outlook on launching out of early access by the end of this year:

The entire team is hard at work to stay on track with the current roadmap and move out of Early Access before the end of Q4 2017, and we hope to share more details about the official launch later this month. While we would like to provide updates as soon as we can, we want to take some time to finalize all the details and give you the full picture.

