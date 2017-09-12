Middle-earth: Shadow of War Trailer

|
A new trailer from Middle-earth: Shadow of War introduces the Feral Tribe, one of the factions in Monolith's upcoming Tolkien-inspired action/RPG. The clip includes a description of this group and their role in the game:
