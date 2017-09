Bloody Zombies Invade

Bloody Zombies is a one-to-four player co-op brawler designed to be played with any combination of TV and VR players, both online or on the couch.



Set across a London wasteland, bloody zombies run amok and four rough-and-tough cockney misfits must work together to literally beat back the rotting hordes.



The game features deep freeform combat, combining an accessible move-set with brutal chainable combos.



Players can also discover special moves and melee weapons to expand and customise their zombie-slaying abilities, as they progress across the London wasteland.



For VR players, the enhanced VR viewpoint means they can find in-game secrets and provide tactical support using a unique diorama view.

Check before you open the door, asare on the loose, as Paw Print Games announces the release of Bloody Zombies for Windows, VR, and PlayStation 4. This is a co-op sides-scroller with support for Oculus Rift and HTC Vive. Word is: "Accessible yet deep freeform combat. Combine moves to discover brutal, endlessly chainable combos. Unlock upgradable special moves & passive skills to expand your zombie-slaying abilities." The game is available on Steam , and here's a launch trailer . Here's word: