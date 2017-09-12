Bloody Zombies Invade

Bloody Zombies is a one-to-four player co-op brawler designed to be played with any combination of TV and VR players, both online or on the couch.



Set across a London wasteland, bloody zombies run amok and four rough-and-tough cockney misfits must work together to literally beat back the rotting hordes.



The game features deep freeform combat, combining an accessible move-set with brutal chainable combos.



Players can also discover special moves and melee weapons to expand and customise their zombie-slaying abilities, as they progress across the London wasteland.



For VR players, the enhanced VR viewpoint means they can find in-game secrets and provide tactical support using a unique diorama view.