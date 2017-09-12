Bloody Zombies Invade

|
Check before you open the door, as Bloody Zombies are on the loose, as Paw Print Games announces the release of Bloody Zombies for Windows, VR, and PlayStation 4. This is a co-op sides-scroller with support for Oculus Rift and HTC Vive. Word is: "Accessible yet deep freeform combat. Combine moves to discover brutal, endlessly chainable combos. Unlock upgradable special moves & passive skills to expand your zombie-slaying abilities." The game is available on Steam, and here's a launch trailer. Here's word:
