Shopping Tycoon Ships

Steam now offers Shopping Tycoon, a new mogul game for Windows. This challenges the player with building and managing a shopping mall, with a throwback approach where you do not have to face the onslaught of online shopping stealing customers. There's also an element of high fantasy, as it "includes official youtuber merchandise from 10 different gaming video-influencers." Here's a new trailer celebrating the news along with another clip showing off gameplay.
