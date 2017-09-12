 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
Chicago, IL 11/17

Regularly scheduled events

Shopping Tycoon Ships

[Sep 12, 2017, 10:12 am ET] - Post a Comment

Steam now offers Shopping Tycoon, a new mogul game for Windows. This challenges the player with building and managing a shopping mall, with a throwback approach where you do not have to face the onslaught of online shopping stealing customers. There's also an element of high fantasy, as it "includes official youtuber merchandise from 10 different gaming video-influencers." Here's a new trailer celebrating the news along with another clip showing off gameplay.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
PUBG Status Update
Middle-earth: Shadow of War Trailer
Bloody Zombies Invade
Shopping Tycoon Ships
Trianga's Project- Battle Splash 2.0 Open Beta
Op Ed
Morning Consolidation
Morning Mobilization
Morning Metaverse
Morning Tech Bits
Morning Safety Dance
Morning Legal Briefs
Hardware Reviews
etc.
Out of the Blue
Atomega Next Week
No More Arkham Games?
Outcast - Second Contact Trailer
Freebies with GOG Weekly Sale
On Sale 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.