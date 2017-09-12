 
Trianga's Project- Battle Splash 2.0 Open Beta

[Sep 12, 2017, 10:12 am ET] - Post a Comment

Steam now offers free open beta access to Trianga's Project- Battle Splash 2.0, a team-based third-person shooter featuring those gunfights that regularly break out between young schoolgirls. This is a soft launch, as it looks like this is a free-to-play game. This trailer shows things off, though its hard to get a sense from the focus on the player character, rather than what the character sees. There are definitely guns, short skirts and gigantic eyeballs. Word is: "Battle Splash Open Beta will feature a brand new location called Paper World, where everything is made of paper. Players can also try out two brand new Game Modes aside from the traditional Team Free for All mode."

