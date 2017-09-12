Monologue: I Am a Successful Streamer and I Believe Racial Slurs Are
Essential to Gaming - McSweeney’s Internet Tendency (Satirical).
"Gamers such as myself often come across heated, high-stress gaming
moments. Sometimes, I’ll be leaning back in my padded gaming chair playing
Call of Duty and a player on the opposing side will shoot me. This is a
perfect time to state something racist with impunity. I am angry at being
shot by the other player. I of course don’t mean the racist comment in a
hateful way. I’m simply using racist language to publicly express my
frustration at being killed in a fictional game that doesn’t matter at all.
In these moments, gamers should not be held to the standards of a civil
society. It’s not like I say racist stuff outside of gaming. Just because I
constantly make racist comments on video does not mean I make racist
comments off-camera. I am able to stop being racist once the live stream is
over."