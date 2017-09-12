 
[Sep 12, 2017, 10:12 am ET] - 33 Comments

Monologue: I Am a Successful Streamer and I Believe Racial Slurs Are Essential to Gaming - McSweeney’s Internet Tendency (Satirical).
"Gamers such as myself often come across heated, high-stress gaming moments. Sometimes, I’ll be leaning back in my padded gaming chair playing Call of Duty and a player on the opposing side will shoot me. This is a perfect time to state something racist with impunity. I am angry at being shot by the other player. I of course don’t mean the racist comment in a hateful way. I’m simply using racist language to publicly express my frustration at being killed in a fictional game that doesn’t matter at all. In these moments, gamers should not be held to the standards of a civil society. It’s not like I say racist stuff outside of gaming. Just because I constantly make racist comments on video does not mean I make racist comments off-camera. I am able to stop being racist once the live stream is over."

