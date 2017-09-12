 
Out of the Blue

[Sep 12, 2017, 10:11 am ET] - 5 Comments

Well we all need to turn our attention from video games to today's special occasion, National Video Games Day. Sorry, but sometimes life hits us with a cold dash of reality.

Play: Advanced Pixel Apocalypse 3.
Stories: Officials bring tick to press conference to warn of disease spread but it gets away. Thanks Boing Boing.
'Wonder Woman' Sequel: Patty Jenkins Officially Set to Return as Director.
Science: How Congress Ignored Science and Fueled Antibiotic Resistance.
Another Study Ties Sitting to Mortality Risk. Sitting in the medical history of every dead person ever.
Saturn Unveiled: How Cassini Revealed the Ringed Planet.
Media: Game of Thrones; Or The Pain Of Falling Out Of Love With A Story.
Driving An $8,000,000 Gigantic Mech Robot Suit.
An Unexpected Furry Guest.

PUBG Status Update
Middle-earth: Shadow of War Trailer
Bloody Zombies Invade
Shopping Tycoon Ships
Trianga's Project- Battle Splash 2.0 Open Beta
Morning Consolidation
Morning Mobilization
Morning Metaverse
Morning Tech Bits
Morning Safety Dance
Morning Legal Briefs
Out of the Blue
Atomega Next Week
No More Arkham Games?
Outcast - Second Contact Trailer
Freebies with GOG Weekly Sale
