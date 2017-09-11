Atomega Next Week

|
UbiBlog announces Atomega, an online first-person shooter in the works at Reflections, Ubisoft's studio behind Grow Home and Grow Up. Though they are just now unveiling this, it is due on September 19th. Atomega will feature eight-player skirmishes and 10 minute matches, and the announcement trailer offers a look at what to expect. Here are the details:
