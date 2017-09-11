No More Arkham Games?

|
|Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ. News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines Twitter
|
Batman News has word from Batman voice actor Kevin Conroy saying Warner Bros. has no plans for further games in their Batman/Arkham series (thanks Dark Horizons via Ant. This is not definitive, since they are not obligated to keep him apprised of their plans, so take it as you will. They offer a video of him on a panel responding to a question about the future of the series, where he explains:
Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.
Privacy Policy.
News CGI copyright © 1999-2017 James "furn" Furness &
Blue's News.
All rights reserved.
Chatbear v1.4.0/blue++: Page generated 12 September 2017, 05:30.
Chatbear Announcements.