No More Arkham Games?

[Sep 11, 2017, 8:23 pm ET] - 9 Comments

Batman News has word from Batman voice actor Kevin Conroy saying Warner Bros. has no plans for further games in their Batman/Arkham series (thanks Dark Horizons via Ant. This is not definitive, since they are not obligated to keep him apprised of their plans, so take it as you will. They offer a video of him on a panel responding to a question about the future of the series, where he explains:

“I can’t believe that they’re not going to do another one, but they’re not. Isn’t that amazing?,” Conroy told a fan at Wizard World Nashville over the weekend. “They made literally billions of dollars on those games, but no, there’s no plan to do another one. Sorry.”

