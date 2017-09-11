Outcast - Second Contact Trailer

|
A new trailer from Outcast - Second Contact kicks off a series of videos showing off gameplay from the upcoming Outcast remake. The theme of the clip is exploration, as it shows off the game's open-world setting of Adelpha. Here's word:
