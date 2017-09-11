 
Outcast - Second Contact Trailer

[Sep 11, 2017, 8:23 pm ET] - 5 Comments

A new trailer from Outcast - Second Contact kicks off a series of videos showing off gameplay from the upcoming Outcast remake. The theme of the clip is exploration, as it shows off the game's open-world setting of Adelpha. Here's word:

In Outcast - Second Contact, the action takes place on Adelpha, a vast open world to explore and the cradle of an ancient alien civilization, the Talans. This video shows a bit of the gameplay in Outcast – Second Contact and the depth of its unique world, in which exploration is at the heart of adventure. Sacred portals, called Daokas, let you travel freely to the four corners of Adelpha from the very start of the game, as you search for your crewmates and the lost terrestrial probe.

To successfully complete your mission and the hundreds of side quests, you will need to gain the trust of the local inhabitants. Talk with the people, negotiate with rich merchants, save oppressed farmers, take on dangerous predators and even undergo a mystic ritual with the great Shamaz priests of Adelpha. Each Talan has a unique history and personality.

In Outcast – Second Contact, you explore a wide variety of regions and landscapes that range from the arid plains of Motazaar to the snow-covered lands of Ranzaar. The world of Adelpha is your playground.

