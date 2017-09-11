Freebies with GOG Weekly Sale

How do the freebies work?

Choose between Kyn, Tropico Reloaded, and Breach & Clear: Deadline Rebirth.

The more you spend, the more games you get – spend $5 to pick one game, $10 for two games, and $15 to grab all three. Easy, right?



What's worth getting in the Weekly Sale?

There's so many games it can be a tough call but we're here to help. Fans of tactical gameplay should look no further than The Banner Saga series ( up to -75%) or Hard West (-75%). If you prefer building and managing, it's probably a good time to discover the Tropico series (up to -80%), Dungeons 2 (-80%), Port Royale (-80%), or Grand Ages Medieval (-80%). For more outside-the-box experiences, make sure to check out Oh Sir!...The Insult Simulator (-50%), Zombie Night Terror (-60%), Pathologic Classic HD (-75%), and the fiendishly fun Antihero (-25%), and many more.



The free games will be distributed via email starting on Tuesday, September 19th. Just remember that only purchases from this Weekly Sale are eligible! You can also learn more about the sale here.