Freebies with GOG Weekly Sale

[Sep 11, 2017, 8:23 pm ET] - Post a Comment

The weekly sale on GOG.com is underway, offering up to 85% off on a large selection of DRM-free games. This offers a bonus besides the sale discounts, as they are offering customers the opportunity to get up to three free games with their purchases. You can earn a freebie for every $5.00 you spend, and the choices are Kyn, Tropico Reloaded, and Breach & Clear: Deadline Rebirth, so a $15.00 purchase will come with all three. Here's word:

How do the freebies work?
Choose between Kyn, Tropico Reloaded, and Breach & Clear: Deadline Rebirth.
The more you spend, the more games you get – spend $5 to pick one game, $10 for two games, and $15 to grab all three. Easy, right?

What's worth getting in the Weekly Sale?
There's so many games it can be a tough call but we're here to help. Fans of tactical gameplay should look no further than The Banner Saga series ( up to -75%) or Hard West (-75%). If you prefer building and managing, it's probably a good time to discover the Tropico series (up to -80%), Dungeons 2 (-80%), Port Royale (-80%), or Grand Ages Medieval (-80%). For more outside-the-box experiences, make sure to check out Oh Sir!...The Insult Simulator (-50%), Zombie Night Terror (-60%), Pathologic Classic HD (-75%), and the fiendishly fun Antihero (-25%), and many more.

The free games will be distributed via email starting on Tuesday, September 19th. Just remember that only purchases from this Weekly Sale are eligible! You can also learn more about the sale here.

