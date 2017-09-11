Freebies with GOG Weekly Sale

|
The weekly sale on GOG.com is underway, offering up to 85% off on a large selection of DRM-free games. This offers a bonus besides the sale discounts, as they are offering customers the opportunity to get up to three free games with their purchases. You can earn a freebie for every $5.00 you spend, and the choices are Kyn, Tropico Reloaded, and Breach & Clear: Deadline Rebirth, so a $15.00 purchase will come with all three. Here's word:
