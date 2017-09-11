An
interview on Eurogamer.net
talks with Chris Roberts of Cloud Imperium Games
about progress on Star Citizen
, their crowdfunded space game. They ask
him if he'd describe the game's current state as beta, and he says considers version 3.0 being "akin to early access." Here's word:
The term beta in
terms of Star Citizen - with 3.0 the game is moving into a phase akin to Early
Access. It'll build and grow from there, and then you could say 'well, it's not
really Early Access anymore'. The price will probably go up a little bit and it
will have much more of the features and content going on.
3.0 is the first time you'll have some of the basic game loops and mechanics.
It's the first one which has proper persistence for your character, ship and
items in terms of what their state is, their location is. When you log off and
your ship is damaged, when you come back it'll still be damaged. There are a lot
of jobs and options. The AI is still fairly basic - there's a lot more coming,
but the AI... the previous 2.63 update was done the old scripted way. Now it's a
scalable, modular mission system which designers can build from different
blocks. We have procedural missions so there's a lot of 'go deliver something to
this place', 'go identify a dead body on a spaceship', 'go after this particular
pirate'. It's all templated up. There's a basic buying and selling mechanic,
hauling cargo, the ability to earn and spend money on clothes, weapons, ship
items or ship weapons. 3.1 will let you buy ships as well. And then from there
we'll add more features for specific activities - mining, repair, building out
more of the infrastructure for a dynamic universe.