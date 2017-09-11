On Windows 10 Game Stuttering

|
A recent post by Microsoft support engineer Paul "Jesse Pinkman" Aaron confirmed that stuttering issues playing games in Windows 10 were the result of the Windows 10 Creator Update (thanks DSOGaming). A post on MSPoweruser has a note on a workaround, saying: "some gamers are reporting that disabling the Xbox Game DVR feature is fixing the issue for them, but that’s not working for everyone." Here's word on plans to address this further:
