First Emotion Processing Unit Launches

Emoshape (www.emoshape.com) is pleased to announce that the company has now become the creator of the first ever EPU (Emotion Processing Unit) for the gaming industry. With their two new plugins, one each for Unity 3D and Unreal Engine for the EPU, Emoshape is looking to make online gaming and AR/VR experience emotionally interactive.



Already a prominent name in the field of A.I and machine learning, Emoshape has recently developed the first POC of a self animated character. A former Character Animation Director from Pixar and Disney was hired for this purpose. Emoshape is currently working on the POC of a new kind of video games with limited GUI, where the game (“Dream”) will be controlled entirely by emotion using a new consumer product named EEE or ExoLife Emotion Engine. Company sources have also informed that their EPU is now 100% compatible with Windows, Mac OS X, Linux, Android and Raspberry Pi.



The two new plugins from Emoshape will allow game developers to make the games sentient and emotionally reactive. The endless possibilities of these plugins include strategies and visuals influenced by feelings, and self-animated characters with emotional intelligence and personality development.



The new and advanced plugins from Emoshape will be unveiled at the upcoming VR Festival, scheduled to be held between September 15 and 17. Patrick Levy-Rosenthal, the founder of Emoshape and the developer of EPU, will join renowned keynote speakers and featured performers from all over the world to demonstrate his groundbreaking creation.



“Emoshape is glad to offer the gaming industry its first EPU. We’ve put a lot of research into it to ensure it enhances the gaming experience. We invite game developers to join forces with Emoshape to create a new generation of games,” says Levy-Rosenthal.