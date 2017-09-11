First Emotion Processing Unit Launches

This press release
announces the launch of the first-ever EPU ("Emotion
Processing Unit") for gaming. If you're like us, you are curious about what this
means. And if you are like us, reading the announcement will not clear this up.
Here's word:
Emoshape (www.emoshape.com)
is pleased to announce that the company has now become the creator of the first
ever EPU (Emotion Processing Unit) for the gaming industry. With their two new
plugins, one each for Unity 3D and Unreal Engine for the EPU, Emoshape is
looking to make online gaming and AR/VR experience emotionally interactive.
Already a prominent name in the field of A.I and machine learning, Emoshape has
recently developed the first POC of a self animated character. A former
Character Animation Director from Pixar and Disney was hired for this purpose.
Emoshape is currently working on the POC of a new kind of video games with
limited GUI, where the game (“Dream”) will be controlled entirely by emotion
using a new consumer product named EEE or ExoLife Emotion Engine. Company
sources have also informed that their EPU is now 100% compatible with Windows,
Mac OS X, Linux, Android and Raspberry Pi.
The two new plugins from Emoshape will allow game developers to make the games
sentient and emotionally reactive. The endless possibilities of these plugins
include strategies and visuals influenced by feelings, and self-animated
characters with emotional intelligence and personality development.
The new and advanced plugins from Emoshape will be unveiled at the upcoming VR
Festival, scheduled to be held between September 15 and 17. Patrick
Levy-Rosenthal, the founder of Emoshape and the developer of EPU, will join
renowned keynote speakers and featured performers from all over the world to
demonstrate his groundbreaking creation.
“Emoshape is glad to offer the gaming industry its first EPU. We’ve put a lot of
research into it to ensure it enhances the gaming experience. We invite game
developers to join forces with Emoshape to create a new generation of games,”
says Levy-Rosenthal.