 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
Chicago, IL 11/17

Regularly scheduled events

Steam Top 10

[Sep 11, 2017, 10:19 am ET] - 2 Comments

Don't want to forget yesterday's list of last week's top 10 games on Steam, which came out while we were celebrating with the children:

  1. PLAYERUNKNOWN'S BATTLEGROUNDS
  2. NieR:Automata
  3. XCOM 2: War of the Chosen
  4. Divinity: Original Sin 2
  5. Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
  6. Grand Theft Auto V
  7. Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six® Siege - Year 2 Pass
  8. H1Z1: King of the Kill
  9. Arma 3
  10. Life is Strange: Before the Storm

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
Star Citizen 3.0 "Akin to Early Access"
On Windows 10 Game Stuttering
First Emotion Processing Unit Launches
Steam Top 10
U.K. Sales Charts
Gatherings & Competitions
Morning Previews
Morning Consolidation
Morning Mobilization
Morning Metaverse
Morning Tech Bits
Morning Safety Dance
Morning Legal Briefs
Game Reviews
Hardware Reviews
etc.
Out of the Blue
Divinity: Original Sin 2 Combat Trailer
Absolver Patched
Sunday Crowdfunding Roundup 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.